Cimber was traded from Cleveland to Miami on Monday for cash, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

He was designated for assignment last week, but Miami swooped in to add Cimber to its bullpen mix. The 30-year-old righty has excelled at generating groundballs in his three-year MLB career (56.2 GB%), but he has never missed bats at a high clip. Last year he struck out five in 11.1 innings, so he is unlikely to work his way into high-leverage situations.