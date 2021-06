Cimber (1-2) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Pirates after allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk in one-third of an inning.

Cimber pitched the 12th inning and while he retired Ke'Bryan Hayes with a flyout, he couldn't hold on and gave up the game-winning RBI on a single from Jacob Stallings that scored Adam Frazier. The 30-year-old right-hander has given up at least one run in four of his last five outings and owns a 5.68 ERA across 6.1 innings in that span.