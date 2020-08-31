The Marlins activated Conley (undisclosed) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and designated him for assignment.

Conley had yet to make an appearance out of the Miami bullpen in 2020 after being placed on the IL back on Aug. 4 due to the unspecified issue. The lefty reliever underwhelmed over 60 outings in 2019, submitting a 6.53 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 53:29 K:BB. The transaction should give the Marlins some extra flexibility leading up to Monday's trade deadline, when the team could add more players to the 40-man roster.