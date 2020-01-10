Play

Marlins' Adam Conley: Avoids arbitration with Marlins

Conley agreed to a one-year, $1.525 million deal with the Marlins, avoiding arbitration, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

This is Conley's second of four years as an arbitration-eligible player. He has been worth 2.5 fWAR in 414.1 innings over the past five years.

