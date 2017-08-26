Marlins' Adam Conley: Bailed out by offense Friday

Conley gave up five runs on six hits while striking out four over 5.1 innings Friday but escaped with a no-decision in an 8-6 win over the Padres.

The lefty carried a 5-2 lead into the sixth before allowing three straight hits and a sac fly to begin the frame, only to watch Dustin McGowan serve up a homer to Jabari Blash immediately after replacing him. Conley has now been tagged for at least three runs in four of his five August starts, leaving him with an unappealing 5.28 ERA on the month.