Marlins' Adam Conley: Bounces back with win over Giants

Conley (5-5) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks during Monday's win over San Francisco. He didn't record a strikeout.

The Nationals got to Conley for five runs on 11 hits and three walks through just five innings in his previous start, so this was a nice rebound. He has now allowed three runs or fewer in five of six starts since returning from the minors, so his fantasy arrow is pointing up for the stretch drive. However, it's probably wise to keep expectations in check considering his underwhelming 6.0 K/9 and game-to-game inconsistency throughout his young career. Conley lines up to face the Mets at Citi Field in his next start.