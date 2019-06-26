Marlins' Adam Conley: Brilliant in long relief
Conley gave up one hit and struck out seven over three scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.
The southpaw has had a mostly rough 2019, sitting with a 7.20 ERA even after Tuesday's performance, but this was still an encouraging outing for Conley. The Marlins have plenty of rotation depth and aren't likely to start experimenting with openers or bullpen days, but given that he's a converted starter, using Conley as something other than a traditional one-inning setup man could be an option for the club in the second half.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...