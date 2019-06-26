Marlins' Adam Conley: Brilliant in long relief

Conley gave up one hit and struck out seven over three scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

The southpaw has had a mostly rough 2019, sitting with a 7.20 ERA even after Tuesday's performance, but this was still an encouraging outing for Conley. The Marlins have plenty of rotation depth and aren't likely to start experimenting with openers or bullpen days, but given that he's a converted starter, using Conley as something other than a traditional one-inning setup man could be an option for the club in the second half.