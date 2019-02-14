Marlins' Adam Conley: Could see save opportunities

Conley is considered a frontrunner to split the closer's role in 2019, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Conley was the lone southpaw named, while righties Drew Steckenrider and Sergio Romo were also mentioned. Manager Don Mattingly suggested the Marlins will approach the ninth inning based on matchups, meaning Conley could see occasional save chances when the situation calls for a southpaw. The 28-year-old held his own in his first full season as a reliever, compiling three saves to go with a 4.09 ERA and 8.9 K/9 in 50.2 innings.

