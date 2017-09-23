Marlins' Adam Conley: Drilled by D-backs on Friday
Conley coughed up seven runs on six hits and a walk in only 1.2 innings Friday but avoided taking the loss against the Diamondbacks.
It was his shortest outing since April 28, when he also got chased with two outs in the second inning by the Pirates. Conley saw his ERA spike to 5.74, and things may not get much better for the lefty in his final start of the year Wednesday, when the Marlins travel to Coors Field.
