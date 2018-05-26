Marlins' Adam Conley: Future likely in bullpen
Conley is envisioned as an Andrew Miller-like bullpen weapon by Marlins manager Don Mattingly, in large part because of his improved velocity in a relief role, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "You see Andrew Miller, guys like that, in Cleveland, with that [arm] angle," Mattingly said. "He had trouble starting, but when you put him out in the 'pen, he became dominant."
The team hasn't completely ruled out transitioning Conley back into a starting role down the road, bu the left-hander has certainly looked the part of a shutdown relief ace since getting called up from Triple-A New Orleans earlier in the week, reeling off three scoreless appearances with a 3:1 K:BB while averaging 94.9 mph with his fastball. The 28-year-old may not find himself as part of the closer mix in Miami, but he could still provide fantasy value in deeper formats if he develops into a high-K, high-leverage reliever capable of working more than one inning at a time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....