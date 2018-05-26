Marlins' Adam Conley: Future likely in bullpen

Conley is envisioned as an Andrew Miller-like bullpen weapon by Marlins manager Don Mattingly, in large part because of his improved velocity in a relief role, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "You see Andrew Miller, guys like that, in Cleveland, with that [arm] angle," Mattingly said. "He had trouble starting, but when you put him out in the 'pen, he became dominant."

The team hasn't completely ruled out transitioning Conley back into a starting role down the road, bu the left-hander has certainly looked the part of a shutdown relief ace since getting called up from Triple-A New Orleans earlier in the week, reeling off three scoreless appearances with a 3:1 K:BB while averaging 94.9 mph with his fastball. The 28-year-old may not find himself as part of the closer mix in Miami, but he could still provide fantasy value in deeper formats if he develops into a high-K, high-leverage reliever capable of working more than one inning at a time.