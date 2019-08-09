Marlins' Adam Conley: Gets final out in win

Conley got the final out of Thursday's 9-2 win over Atlanta.

The southpaw entered the game after Tayron Guerrero ran into trouble and got Charlie Culberson to pop out, but Conley had to work for it in a seven-pitch at-bat. The usage highlights how far down in the bullpen pecking order he has fallen after being considered a potential closing option in the spring -- his last hold came in late May, and he's been deployed in increasingly low-leverage spots ever since. On the season, Conley has a 6.56 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 46.2 innings.

