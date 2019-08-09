Marlins' Adam Conley: Gets final out in win
Conley got the final out of Thursday's 9-2 win over Atlanta.
The southpaw entered the game after Tayron Guerrero ran into trouble and got Charlie Culberson to pop out, but Conley had to work for it in a seven-pitch at-bat. The usage highlights how far down in the bullpen pecking order he has fallen after being considered a potential closing option in the spring -- his last hold came in late May, and he's been deployed in increasingly low-leverage spots ever since. On the season, Conley has a 6.56 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 46.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal