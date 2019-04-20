Marlins' Adam Conley: Grabs third hold
Conley faced one batter in Friday's win over the Nationals, getting Juan Soto to pop out to record his third hold of the season.
The lefty remains firmly in the late-inning mix for the Marlins despite his 7.71 ERA and 2.14 WHIP through seven innings. Conley has made 10 appearances and has a save to go along with his holds, although he's also been tagged with two losses. His poor ratios are at least partially due to bad luck -- he has a .423 BABIP against -- and Conley's 96.2 mph fastball average is the highest of his career, so his numbers should improve over the summer.
