Marlins' Adam Conley: Hanging on to bullpen spot
Conley posted a 3.52 ERA and 8:4 K:BB through 7.2 innings this spring before MLB was put on pause.
The 29-year-old is coming off a rough 2019, but his performance two years ago suggests he can still be an effective option for the Marlins, if not necessarily a high-leverage one. Conley's main competition for the role of top left-hander in the bullpen is offseason acquisition Stephen Tarpley, but neither one appeared to have a decisive advantage when camp was suspended. Conley's experience, and lack of minor-league options, would likely give him the edge if the club only has room on the 26-man roster for one of them.
