Marlins' Adam Conley: Heads to majors
Conley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Conley was optioned to New Orleans before the start of the season after an unimpressive showing in spring training. The left-hander -- who turns 28 next week -- has similarly struggled at Triple-A this year with a 5.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and only 25 strikeouts across 40 innings (eight starts). The left-hander should be used out of the bullpen for the Marlins and is unlikely to provide much in terms of fantasy value.
