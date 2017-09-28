Marlins' Adam Conley: Lasts just 1.1 innings in loss

Conley (7-8) allowed six runs on three hits and three walks without striking out a batters through just 1.1 innings to take the loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

While the 27-year-old lefty has tossed a number of strong outings in the second half, Conley has also now been pulled in the second inning of consecutive games. Additionally, allowing 13 runs through just three innings over those past two starts has him up to a 6.20 ERA and 1.53 WHIP for the campaign. His start-to-start inconsistency significantly hurt his fantasy value this year, and it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with Conley in the majority of settings entering next season.