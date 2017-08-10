Play

Marlins' Adam Conley: Mugged by Nats on Wednesday

Conley (4-5) was roughed up for five runs on 11 hits and three walks over five innings in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Nationals. He struck out four.

After giving the Marlins three straight quality starts after the All-Star break, Conley has taken a big step backwards, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in his last 10.1 innings. The lefty will take a 5.43 ERA into his next outing Monday at home against the Giants.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast