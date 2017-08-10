Marlins' Adam Conley: Mugged by Nats on Wednesday
Conley (4-5) was roughed up for five runs on 11 hits and three walks over five innings in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Nationals. He struck out four.
After giving the Marlins three straight quality starts after the All-Star break, Conley has taken a big step backwards, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in his last 10.1 innings. The lefty will take a 5.43 ERA into his next outing Monday at home against the Giants.
