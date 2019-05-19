Marlins' Adam Conley: Nabs two-out save
Conley earned the save by recording the final two outs in Saturday's win over the Mets.
Conley entered the game with the bases empty but things weren't easy as he needed 15 pitches for the pair of outs despite retiring both batters he faced. The save is the 28-year-old's second in as many chances, with the first coming in his fourth outing of the year April 6. Conley has a 6.48 ERA and 1.62 WHIP but is likely to continue being utilized as a high-leverage option by the Marlins.
