Marlins' Adam Conley: Not guaranteed rotation spot
Conley will compete for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Manager Don Mattingly confirmed Dan Straily and Jose Urena will reprise their respective roles in the Marlins' rotation, but beyond that, he left the competition wide open for the remaining three spots. Conley should be viewed as one of the favorites to earn one of the spots given his previous experience in the big-league rotation, though he's coming off a brutal 2017 campaign (6.14 ERA across 102.2 innings) and will need to pitch better in spring training if he wants to break camp in the team's rotation.
