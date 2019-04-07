Marlins' Adam Conley: Notches first save
Conley gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning to record his first save of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Braves.
The Marlins' bullpen remains a muddle when it comes to who might close on any given night, but Conley is firmly in the mix for high-leverage work. The lefty now has a save and a hold in 3.1 innings over four appearances with a 3:2 K:BB.
More News
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Takes loss against Rockies•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Strong spring continues•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Could see save opportunities•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Avoids arbitration with Miami•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Slams door vs. Washington•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Picks up second save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...