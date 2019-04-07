Marlins' Adam Conley: Notches first save

Conley gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning to record his first save of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Braves.

The Marlins' bullpen remains a muddle when it comes to who might close on any given night, but Conley is firmly in the mix for high-leverage work. The lefty now has a save and a hold in 3.1 innings over four appearances with a 3:2 K:BB.