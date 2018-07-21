Marlins' Adam Conley: Notches first save
Conley allowed no runs on a hit while striking out one as he recorded one out on his way to his first save of the year Friday against the Rays.
Conley surrendered a single that advanced the tying run to second base, but he managed to fan Daniel Robertson to end the game. Conley has pieced together five consecutive relief appearances and sits with a 2.84 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 25.1 innings this season.
