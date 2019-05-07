Marlins' Adam Conley: Notches first win

Conley (1-3) picked up the win Monday over the Cubs, giving up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless eighth inning.

The Marlins were down 4-3 when the southpaw took the mound, but three runs in the top of the ninth turned things around and gave Conley his first win of the year. He now sports a 6.39 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through 12.2 innings, but Miami will likely continue to use him in a high-leverage role given the upside he's shown since transitioning to the bullpen.