Marlins' Adam Conley: Officially called up for Tuesday start
The Marlins recalled Conley from Triple-A New Orleans in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Conley, who started 36 games with the big club over the past two seasons, will be making his first appearance with the Marlins since May 8 after a string of poor outings resulted in him losing out on his rotation spot. With a 5.49 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 62.1 innings at Triple-A, Conley was never really able to right the ship in the minors, but the Marlins' mounting injury list coupled with a lack of capable alternatives on the 40-man roster made the lefty the top candidate for the Tuesday spot start. If Edinson Volquez (knee) is cleared to return from the disabled list next week when a fifth starter is required again, Conley could be headed back to the minors in short order.
