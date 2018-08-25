Marlins' Adam Conley: Picks up second save

Conley pitched a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Braves.

The last time the southpaw faced Atlanta he got tagged for five runs in two innings, so this was a definite improvement. Conley's 4.08 ERA on the season isn't great, but his 40:17 K:BB in 39.2 innings should keep him in the late-inning mix for the Marlins.