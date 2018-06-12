Marlins' Adam Conley: Picks up win in relief Monday
Conley (2-0) struck out two in a perfect seventh inning Monday to record the win in a 7-5 victory over the Giants.
The left-hander's been impressive out of the bullpen since his return to the majors in mid-May, posting a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in 9.2 innings over nine appearances to go along with his two wins and a hold. Conley is developing into a key part of the Marlins' relief corps, giving him fantasy value in formats where high-K bullpen arms are worth rostering even if they don't provide saves.
