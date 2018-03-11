Marlins' Adam Conley: Scuffling this spring

Conley remains in the running for one of the Marlins' three open rotation spots despite being less than impressive so far this spring, Clark Spencer of The Miami Herald reports.

The 27-year-old lefty has only a 2:1 K:BB through eight spring innings, and while Conley might have more big-league experience than most of his competition, his career 4.60 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 6.3 K/9 might encourage the Marlins to go in another direction if he can't produce more positive numbers over the rest of camp.