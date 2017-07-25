Marlins' Adam Conley: Shuts out Rangers through seven

Conley (3-3) pitched seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts during Monday's win over Texas.

This was easily the best outing of the year for Conley. However, with a 5.62 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 6.7 K/9 for the campaign, the 27-year-old lefty still doesn't offer a lot of fantasy appeal moving forward. At best, he's a hurler to watch and potential utilize in favorable matchups. Conley projects to face Cincinnati at home in his next start.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast