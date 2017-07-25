Marlins' Adam Conley: Shuts out Rangers through seven

Conley (3-3) pitched seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts during Monday's win over Texas.

This was easily the best outing of the year for Conley. However, with a 5.62 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 6.7 K/9 for the campaign, the 27-year-old lefty still doesn't offer a lot of fantasy appeal moving forward. At best, he's a hurler to watch and potential utilize in favorable matchups. Conley projects to face Cincinnati at home in his next start.