Marlins' Adam Conley: Slams door vs. Washington

Conley picked up the save Monday against the Nationals after striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Conley struck out the first batter of the inning and induced flyballs for the finals two outs of the ballgame. Drew Steckenrider was likely unavailable after being pitching in each of the last two games, so Conley was called upon in a save situation. The 28-year-old has 16 holds and three saves on the season to go along with a 4.37 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 47.1 frames.