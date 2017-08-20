Marlins' Adam Conley: Strikes out 11, earns win versus Mets

Conley (6-5) struck out 11 over seven one-run innings while earning the victory Sunday against the Mets, allowing three hits and two walks along the way.

Conely was electric in this one, throwing 67 percent of his pitches for strikes while reaching double-digit punchouts for the first time in his career. He was scored upon via a solo home run in the first inning, but he settled down and put just four men on base over the next six frames. Conley has now earned back-to-back wins with a pair of quality starts and will look to keep it going Friday in a favorable matchup with the Padres.