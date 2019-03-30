Marlins' Adam Conley: Takes loss against Rockies
Conley (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Rockies, allowing one run on two hits in an inning of relief.
The southpaw took over to begin the seventh inning in a 1-1 game, and the Marlins were never able to get the run back, eventually falling 6-1. The team's closer picture got no clearer in this one, as manager Don Mattingly used all three of his presumed save options in non-save situations -- Drew Steckenrider emerges unscathed from the eighth, and Sergei Romo got hammered in the ninth. Conley, as the only lefty in the trio, should at least be assured of a handful of chances in matchups against left-handed batters, but all three should only be considered supplementary sources of saves at best until one of them emerges from the pack.
