Marlins' Adam Conley: Undone by long ball Friday

Conley (4-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Braves. He struck out two.

Backed by a couple of Giancarlo Stanton bombs, Conley seemed on his way to his third straight win until he stumbled in the sixth innings, serving up a three-run shot to Nick Markakis. The 27-year-old lefty still has a 2.42 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in four starts since rejoining the Marlins rotation in July, but he'll face a tough test in his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Nationals.