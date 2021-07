Duvall (side) is starting in left field and batting cleanup in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Duvall missed the final game before the All-Star break with intercostal soreness, but he's good to go for the first game of the second half. The 32-year-old is hitting .234/.279/.487 with 19 home runs, 62 RBI 37 runs and five stolen bases through 79 games.