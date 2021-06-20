Duvall went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers, a stolen base and three total runs scored during Saturday's 11-1 win over the Cubs.

Duvall belted two homers in Friday's series opener, and he succeeded in following up that performance Saturday. The outfielder added two more long balls -- both two-run shots off Jake Arrieta -- to bring his total to 16 on the campaign, while also swiping his fifth bag. While Duvall currently holds a subpar .220/.268/.477 slash line through 235 plate appearances this season, he's certainly a player that has the ability to go on a multi-week power surge, as displayed by his first two games at Wrigley Field this weekend.