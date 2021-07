Duvall exited Saturday's game against Atlanta with mild intercostal soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI before he was replaced by Jesus Sanchez in left field.

The full severity of the issue isn't known at this point and the slugger will likely be further evaluated before a full diagnosis is given. He can currently be considered questionable for Sunday's series finale.