Manager Don Mattingly said Sunday after the Marlins' 7-4 win over Atlanta that he expects Duvall (side) to rejoin the lineup for the start of the second half, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Intercostal soreness kept Duvall out of action in the series finale, but the issue is considered minor and should be resolved over the All-Star break. The Marlins called up Monte Harrison from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, but Mattingly suggested that Harrison's addition was merely for short-term insurance in the outfield.