Duvall (side) is feeling better ahead of Saturday's game against Boston, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Duvall was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to left side soreness, and he didn't appear off the bench. It's not yet clear whether Duvall will be back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Red Sox, but manager Don Mattingly said that the 32-year-old appears to have avoided a serious issue.