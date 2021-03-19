Duvall homered for the second straight game in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He hit cleanup in the game, a spot which could be Duvall's regular role once Opening Day rolls around as he takes over right field for the Marlins. The veteran slugger has hit just .167 (5-for-30) so far this spring with an 0:8 BB:K, but all five hits have gone for extra bases including three long balls, highlighting both Duvall's power and his batting average risk.