Duvall went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

The outfielder had a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and a go-ahead three-run blast in the sixth against his former team. The three-hit effort was his second in the last four games. Duvall is up to 19 homers, 60 RBI, 36 runs scored and five stolen bases while slashing .230/.277/.490 across 278 plate appearances.