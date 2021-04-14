Duvall went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double, seven RBI and four runs scored in Tuesday's 14-8 win over Atlanta.

Things have come full circle for Duvall after the 32-year-old teed off against the Marlins last year for three home runs and nine RBI in the historic 29-run effort by the Braves. Duvall ended up being cut in December and ended up signing on in Miami for a one-year deal. He got revenge against his old ballclub after launching a solo home run to begin the third, a two-RBI double in the fourth, an RBI single in the sixth and a three-run dinger in the seventh to put the Marlins at 14 runs on the night. It's been an incredible turnaround at the plate for Duvall over the last few days after he began the year 2-for-21 with a home run and eight strikeouts through the first six games. He's now recorded a hit in three straight, including a home run in back-to-back, as he'll look to keep things rolling against Charlie Morton on Wednesday.