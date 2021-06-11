Duvall went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 11-4 win over Colorado.
Duvall opened the scoring in the second inning when he took Colorado starter Chi Chi Gonzalez deep. The outfielder has now hit safely in four straight games, including homers in each of the last two. He's slashing a poor .207/.252/.420, but he's provided solid counting stats with 11 homers, 39 RBI, 22 runs scored and three stolen bases in 206 plate appearances. Duvall's role as the starting right fielder should be a little safer as long as Garrett Cooper (back) is out.