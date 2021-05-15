site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Adam Duvall: Homers in loss
RotoWire Staff
Duvall went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a strikeout in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Dodgers.
Duvall's third inning blast brought Miami within four and highlighted a four-run third innings. The first-year Marlin is second on the team in home runs and solely remains a power threat in fantasy.
