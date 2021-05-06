Duvall went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Arizona.

Duvall provided the biggest hit of the game with his homer in the second inning. He also added an RBI single in the seventh. Wednesday was his first multi-hit game since April 13, which was also the date of his last homer. For the year, the outfielder has five long balls, 18 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base in a near-everyday role. He's slashing only .196/.235/.402 through 102 plate appearances.