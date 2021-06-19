Duvall went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, six RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Cubs.

The outfielder has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games (12-for-39), but Friday's was by far the best performance in that span. Duvall slugged a grand slam off Zach Davies in the third inning and added a two-run blast in the seventh off reliever Dan Winkler. Duvall's recent surge has lifted his season slash line to .215/.264/.449 with 14 homers, 48 RBI, 26 runs scored and four stolen bases across 231 plate appearances.