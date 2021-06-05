site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Adam Duvall: Not in lineup Saturday
Duvall isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Duvall had started each of the last four games and went 0-for-14 with two walks and seven strikeouts. Lewis Brinson will start in right field and bat seventh.
