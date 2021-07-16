site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-adam-duvall-not-starting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Adam Duvall: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Duvall isn't starting Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Duvall will get a breather after he went hitless in three at-bats in Friday's matinee. Garrett Cooper will start in right field while Magneuris Sierra starts in left.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read