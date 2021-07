Duvall is not starting Saturday's game against the Braves, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Duvall has struggled against lefties to the tune of a .174 average this season, so he sits against southpaw Kyle Muller. The 32-year-old has been performing well of late, hitting .306 with six homers and 15 RBI in his last 14 games. Garrett Cooper will start in right field Saturday.