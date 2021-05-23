site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Adam Duvall: Out of Sunday's lineup
Duvall is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Duvall started the first two games of the series but will take a seat for the finale versus the Mets. Garrett Cooper will work in right field Sunday for the Marlins.
