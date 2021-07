Duvall is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta due to intercostal soreness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Duvall exited Saturday's game with the injury, and he will now get extended rest over the All-Star break. The team remains optimistic that he will not require a stint on the injured list, though that will depend on his progress over the coming days. Garrett Cooper will start in right field and hit third in Duvall's absence.