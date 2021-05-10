site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Adam Duvall: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Duvall isn't starting Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Duvall had gone just 1-for-8 with an RBI and five strikeouts in the last two games. Garrett Cooper will start in right field and bat third.
