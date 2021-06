Duvall (side) is playing right field and batting fifth Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Side tightness has kept Duvall on the bench since May 27, but he returns for Tuesday's contest. The 32-year-old has historically excelled against left-handed pitchers, but has yet to have such success this season. He'll have a chance to improve his .175 average against lefties in 2021 as he faces Robbie Ray on Tuesday.