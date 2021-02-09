Duvall agreed to terms with the Marlins on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Per Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com, Duvall will make $2 million this season, with a $7 million team option and a $3 million buyout for 2022. He appeared on the verge of dropping out of the league after hitting a miserable .195/.274/.365 in 138 games in 2018. He didn't get a call-up the next year until late July, but he's had quite a renaissance since then, hitting .248/.307/.545 with 26 homers in 98 games over the last two seasons. While he hasn't landed in a particularly hitter-friendly park, the veteran outfielder could still be a cheap source of power for fantasy teams if he's given anything close to a true everyday role, though it's possible he slips into the short side of a platoon if he's unable to repeat his recent form.